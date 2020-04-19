Saw it? Kartik Aaryan recreates Hrithik Roshan's scene from Koi... Mil Gaya

Kartik Aaryan's latest social media post chuckled the internet away on Saturday, as the actor shared a funny recreated version of a popular scene from actor Hrithik Roshan's movie 'Koi... Mil Gaya'. The funny TikTok video was shared on Instagram, which also featured his sister Kritika Tiwari.

Shot at the comfort of their homes, the 29-year-old enacts the character of Hrithik Roshan's in the 2003 released movie, meanwhile sister played the character of Priety Zinta.

Edited the video to get a comparatively bigger face, the actor is sported in a cap, sits with an extension cord in his hand, to replace the machine Roshan had in the movie to make a contact with aliens and repeats dialogue from the sci-fi film in the hilarious video.

"Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan," the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor captioned the post.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor, like many other Bollywood stars, is complying with lockdown instructions imposed by the government in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The young star, throughout the lockdown period, has made distinctive efforts through social media, be it through his monologue or rapping, to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus and the importance to stay at home.

The effort made by the actor in his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' inspired monologue, grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After getting praise and a retweet for his first monologue video by PM Modi, the actor has promised to "keep reminding everyone" about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

