Sawan 2020: All you need to know about significance of Shravan

Every year, the month of Sawan, which is the fifth month in the Nanakshahi and Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of monsoon season in India. This year, Sawan, which is also known as Shravan, starts from July 6 i.e today and will conclude on August 3. People across the country are celebrating the first 'Somvar' (Monday) of the Sawan month.

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Temperature of devotees is also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/YCQY3klqY9 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

The entire months of Sawan is marked by devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts on Mondays. Monday is the day dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is why it is called Shravan or Sawan Somvar Vrat. While many people observe fast for Lord Shiva on Mondays, there are others who observe fast on Tuesdays, which was known as 'Mangala Gauri Vrat'.

Dates for fasting in Sawan 2020:

This year, there will be five somwars (Mondays) in the month of Sawan and the Somvar fasts will be kept on July 6, 13, 20, 27 and August 3. While every year, the first Somvar of Sawan is celebrated with much enthusiasm, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival won't be celebrated on a large scale.

Varanasi: Devotees gather at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/hIFi1obhEJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2020

What is the significance of Somvar vrat?

As per Hindu traditions and culture, the month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People offer their prayers to Lord Shiva to achieve success, for marriage and prosperity. It is believed that if a person observes fast on Somvar, Lord Shiva blesses them with health, wealth, and prosperity. Those looking to get married and get the right partner are also suggested to observe this fast.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Mansarovar Temple, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/4EL6YRmv7b — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2020

In Varanasi, people visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the first Monday of 'sawan' month, while in Delhi devotees armed with face masks were seen offering prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered puja at the Mansarovar Temple in Gorakhpur on the auspicious 'Sawan Somwar' or the first Monday of Sawan.

Here's how people are celebrating Sawan Somwar:

When you hold the Mahadev's hand, everything seems possible... There's nothing to be afraid of. Focus. Work hard. Be kind to others. Leave the rest to Him. #sawan2020 pic.twitter.com/jSQoHRitEK — Aditya Singh Thakur (@Adityaasthakur) July 6, 2020

The ultimate possibility that we refer to as Shiva is very alive and accessible, and it has always been.

May Lord Shiva give power strength to everyone and live together forever WISHING YOU ALL HAPPY SAWANðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂ#sawan2020 #sawansomvar #ShivaSays pic.twitter.com/shO1aEOJ5W — Savi Singh Chaudhary (@SaviSinghChaud7) July 6, 2020

Saawan ka pehla Somwar.May lord Shiva bring peace and good health for everyone this sawan



Har Har MahadevðÂÂÂ#à¤¹à¤°_à¤¹à¤°_à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥Âà¤µ#HarHarMahadev #sawan2020 pic.twitter.com/qB2XX9gNZb — LR SAHU (@lrsahu09) July 6, 2020

So, how did you celebrate the first Monday of Sawan?

