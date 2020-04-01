Say yes to millet

If you’ve been waiting to ditch rice and roti for a gluten-free option, now is the time to try millets. Kirti Yadav, founder and director of KukClean, will conduct an online workshop to teach you four easy ways to cook millets and also share more gyaan about plant-based diets.

On April 5, 5.30 pm onwards

Log on to karnival.com

Cost Rs 499

