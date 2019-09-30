Saya Grand Club and Spa Resort - Redefining Luxury

Time to escape, leave the ordinary behind and step into a world of luxury with lavish rooms, unparalleled service and world-class dining experience. Located in the new and evolving Upper Thane, Saya Grand Club & Spa Resort features 101 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites with breath-taking views of lush greenery. The resort is designed to provide guests with an ultra-plush experience through its extravagant facilities and amenities which define a new level of luxury escapes.

Rooms of Choice

Our rooms define luxury. We have a wide array of room categories such as Executive rooms, Club rooms, Honeymoon rooms and a Superior selection of villas and suites, including an exquisitely appointed Presidential suite. All our rooms are equipped with the latest amenities and infused with lavish interiors to ensure you an experience of pure indulgence.

The most popular among these are:

The Executive Suite

The Executive Suite is ideal for both, a corporate trip or family day out. It offers a spacious interior that is perfect to entertain work colleagues or have a family day out. Equipped with a king bed, study table, jacuzzi style bathtub along with free WIFI. A separate sit out facing the pool makes for the perfect coffee moment too.

Honeymoon Suite

The perfect getaway with your loved one. Splash around in your private plunge pool or get into your King bed with drop-down sheer curtains to rekindle your love. The room comes equipped with a Jacuzzi-style bathtub and an open bathroom too. Customised wall painting with art deco ceiling adds to the ambience.

The Arena Villas

The Arena Villas come in 2 options offering 3 Bedroom & 4 Bedroom combinations which are perfect for small groups be it, friends or family. They come with well-appointed bedrooms with attached bathrooms. You also have your own private swimming pool and a large AC foyer furnished with couches and lounge beds, perfect to entertain and unwind. The poolside comes with beach beds that let you relax while you enjoy a swim. Each villa also has its own patio styled lawn with a covered canopy that’s perfect for an outdoor barbeque.





Family Suite

The family suite comes with 2 individual bedrooms – one with a king bed and the other with 2 separate beds. Large spaces also allow for an extra bed, while still giving you enough room to move about – perfect to set up kids play area too while offering you and your spouse the privacy you need. Jacuzzi style bathtub lets the kids enjoy a long bubble bath while you relax and unwind.



Banquet Services

The resort can host 400 in-house guests at once, with 2 banquets having a capacity of 600 guests each and 3 sprawling lawns with a capacity of 300 to 2000 people making it the perfect destination for outings and weekend getaways.

Delectable Dining Options

Come rediscover falling in love with food and drinks in a whole new way. Choose between a Pure Veg Restaurant or a Multi-cuisine fine dine. The Sunken Restaurant is a poolside Pure Vegetarian restaurant which offers unique curated menus for the discerning pallet. The ambience is sure to lift your spirits! The Club Restaurant invites you to a delectable ambience and offers a menu that features scrumptious mouth-watering delicacies in both Veg and Non-Veg. The carefully crafted menu will surely leave you with satisfied taste buds that will keep asking for more.



Fitness and Fun

The Saya Grand Club facilities include a fully equipped Gymnasium, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor games arena, spa and a Virtual Reality Game Zone too. With a plethora of indoor and outdoor activities – From carrom, chess, billiards, air hockey to lawn tennis, cricket, badminton, football, basketball to VR games, there’s plenty on offer.



Other Hotel Facilities

To ensure all our guests have a comfortable stay, the hotel offers all the essentials services like Laundry and Dry cleaning, Travel Desk, WI-Fi, Concierge, Valet Parking, First Aid and Luggage Room among other facilities.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.