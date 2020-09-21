Sayali Bhagat all set to make a comeback but with a difference

After making her debut in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Train (2007), Sayali Bhagat did a couple of films and then disappeared from the scene. The actor is now back as producer. She's creating content for digital platforms, which is based on real-life incidents. Bhagat is more keen to be behind-the-camera in her new innings.

Some of her films that came out after The Train were Paying Guests in 2009 and Yaariyan in 2014. She has also dabbled with the Southern industry when she was seen in the Telugu film, Blade Babji in 2008. That's not all, she has also acted in a couple of more Hindi films like Naughty@40 with Govinda and Anupam Kher, and a horror film called Ghost that came out in 2012 and also starred Shiney Ahuja.

The Former Miss India World 2004 is also active on Instagram and keeps sharing some interesting posts and pictures on social media. Her recent Instagram post is all about being a Supermom.

Have a look right here:

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news