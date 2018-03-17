Sayali Bhagat to have a second shot at films

Sayali is now keen to be back in the scheme of things. She has begun work on Aditya Bharadwaj's Marathi film



Sayali Bhagat

We caught up with Sayali Bhagat at a book launch recently. The Train (2007) actor had disappeared from the scene after her marriage in 2013. Sayali is now keen to be back in the scheme of things. She has begun work on Aditya Bharadwaj's Marathi film, which also stars Vikram Gokhale. There are also web shows and short films on the anvil.

