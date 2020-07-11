Sayani Gupta is quiz wizard of Oz; joins Australian game show as the guest host

The second season of Four More Shots Please has not only been lapped up by Indian viewers, but has also found takers in Australia. Following the raging success of the series, actor Sayani Gupta was recently invited as the guest quizmaster on the popular Australian show, Have You Been Paying Attention? She joined presenter Tom Gleisner to host the 'News of the Week' segment where the duo quizzed the contestants on the recent events around the globe.

During the show, Gleisner noted that the Amazon Prime Video series is being compared to the cult show, Sex and the City. Gupta said that it was a step forward for women-led stories in India. "The show is about women with agency, and represents urban ladies who have control over their lives. It's a feminist series and one of the first in India," she stated. Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull, American actor Katherine Kelly Lang, comedian Hannah Gadsby and Australian cricketer Beth Mooney have previously graced the game show.

