Sayani Gupta turns producer with one-actor movie Where The Wind Blows

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 07:50 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Inside Edge star Gupta turns producer with one-actor expedition movie featuring her

Sayani Gupta
Despite its creative appeal, Hindi cinema has rarely explored the theme of one-actor movies. Sayani Gupta, with her maiden production, is set to give Bollywood a taste of the trope — mid-day has learnt that she has headlined Where The Wind Blows, a one-woman act that revolves around the protagonist's expedition to the Himalayas.

The film, which has been helmed by Karma Takapa who has previously directed Ralang Road (2017), was shot over a month in the mountain range. Turns out, the crew headed to the South base camp of Mount Everest, following which only a unit of seven members — including Gupta and the director — made the uphill climb. A source reveals, "The film has been shot in the Himalayas. The average temperature there was around -27 degree Celsius. They wrapped up the shoot in 26 days. Where The Wind Blows is a journey of a young woman who discovers her resilient spirit during the journey."

Gupta, who is a co-producer with Human Trial Pictures, says, "Shooting for the film was a roller coaster ride. Though difficult, it was a memorable experience."

