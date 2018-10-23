Sayantani Ghosh: I can see myself working for small screen even at the age of 52

television

While Sayantani Ghosh doesn't rule out Bollywood innings, she says that for an actor the medium does not matter

Sayantani Ghosh. Picture courtesy/Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram account

Sayantani Ghosh, who has been a part of the Indian television industry for more than a decade, is happy where she is and hasn't yet planned a Bollywood foray. "I belong to the TV industry. It is my identity. I did not join TV just to become one or two-show heroine... I can see myself working for small screen even at the age of 52, Sayantani told IANS during the promotions of her new mythological show Karn Sangini.

While she doesn't rule out Bollywood innings, she says that for an actor the medium does not matter. "Right now, I have not decided to make a foray into Bollywood. It happens organically and if it happens, of course I would love to do Hindi films. But right now my focus is on television and I want to give my 100 per cent to the current project."

The Naamkarann actress also praised television actors who are making it big in Bollywood. She said: "Look at Mouni Roy, she is doing so great in Bollywood. There are so many actors who have switched from TV to film industry and are doing a commendable job. I am proud of them as they are the flagbearers of our Hindi television industry."

Be it history or mythology or love story, versatile Sayantani, who has essayed an array of characters on the small screen, now wants to see herself doing an action-oriented role. "I really want to pursue action sequences in my future projects, but unfortunately we have less action roles for the actors in TV," she sighed.

While talking about TV roles, Sayantani also expressed concern over the challenges that TV shows are facing due to the rising trend of web series in India. She said: "Web series are throwing new challenges on TV shows everyday. But it does not mean that it will overshadow the small screen. Both the platforms are different in terms of content as well as in terms of audience."

Also, for her new Star Plus show, the Kolkata-born actress has undergone a lot of training and will be seen playing Kunti. The show is set in the backdrop of the Mahabharat. "It is unlike most other mythological serials. In 'Karn Sangini', there is a blend of fiction and true events. So, we went through a lot of training and had to attend workshops. I had to work on my language as in the show, viewers will get to see us speaking in 'shuddh Hindi', Sayantani added.

