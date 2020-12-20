Sayantani Ghosh joins cast of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'

Actress Sayantani Ghosh is excited about taking up the light-hearted show Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

"I am so happy to be a part of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' as I'll get to try something I have never done before - a light-hearted show. I think I am ending 2020 and entering into 2021 on a very good note," said Sayantani, known for her performances in shows like "Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan" and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar".

The show revolves around a father (played by Ssudeep Sahir) and son (played by Ansh Sinha), where the father attempts to become his son's best friend.

Meanwhile, actress Shweta Gulati, who played the role of Jhanvi (the mother), has quit the show. Her character Jhanvi meets with an accident and dies.

"It has been a lovely journey being a part of this show. I think I have made some beautiful relations here especially with Varun (Gautam Ahuja) and Rishabh (Ansh Sinha). Off-screen as well they treat me like their mother and I treat them like my sons," said Shweta.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever