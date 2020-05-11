Sayantani Ghosh on the lockdown: I have my house and car EMI

The nationwide lockdown that was imposed nearly two months ago due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic still continues to haunt a lot of people emotionally and financially. In many portions of the country, it might be extended. And amid this crisis, well-known television actress Sayantani Ghosh has also spoken to Times of India about her thoughts on the lockdown and how it has affected her in the last two months.

Speaking to the daily, she said, "Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI. Though the Government has relaxed it that for 2-3 months it will be deferred but I have to run our houses as well. It is starting to create inconvenience for us."

She added, "My heart goes out to people who are daily wage earners and also actors, who have just started out or not in a better position right now. It is a difficult time for everyone irrespective of their professions." She also spoke about how the cancellations of all the shoot has taken a toll on all the workers. "The economics is taking a toll on us now as so many workers are involved. We all are at home. One needs to get back to work," said the actress.

She continued, "There are also talks that the actors need not require to travel back home after shoot as there can be at a risk. Risk element will also increase in travelling from sets to shoot. A lot of permutation combination is involved. But practically, I don't know when we are actually going to resume shoots." The lockdown has created a lot of debates on social media, some actors feel safety comes first whereas some people feel the economic conditions of the wage workers are also important to be taken care of. Let's see when the crisis ends!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news