Saying, I do, in jeans!

For Suhani Parekh, 29, the Coronavirus-induced lockdown reaffirmed a belief she had been carrying in her head—she wanted a marriage, not wedding. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of being with Lithuanian boyfriend, Justas Motuzas, the jewellery designer behind celebrity-favourite brand Misho decided on a civil wedding minus the frills in London. "The tenth year [of togetherness] became a moment to mark," she says of her relationship with Motuzas, who she met back in college. "Before the pandemic, we had planned a cute summer wedding, but the lockdown changed our perspective on a few things. We had to get our visas in order, and jump over all the bureaucracy to get married."

With the idea of the jamboree, the fancy wardrobe also went out of the window. No elaborate gown or lehenga featured in the warm pictures she posted on Instagram. Instead, the couple decided to pay homage to the outfit Justas first spotted Suhani in. "I had taken a long flight from India to London, and was climbing the stairs of the college building, dragging heavy luggage. I was wearing distressed jeans, a white t-shirt, and boots. Justas told me that that's the outfit he loves on me—it's his favourite. So, I decided to do an upgraded version of it [for the special day]." On a cold December morning, as they got ready to exchange vows, Parekh slipped on a pair of light blue Levi's, black boots by Paris Texas, a jacket by Reiss, a white coat by Lanvin, and a lot of self-styled jewellery. Motuzas, who works as an interaction designer in London, wore Massumi Dutti jeans, paired with a classic white shirt.



Suhani Parekh and Justas Motuzas Married in London Wore denims and winter coats

Like Parekh, many more have spent the last nine months locked in their homes realising that "less is more". Public relations professional Shantelle Pereira, who married Neil Monis on December 8 at the Old Customs House in Fort in a civil ceremony, ditched a wedding gown for a jumpsuit from Forever New. "Neil works in Dubai, so he came down for the brief ceremony. We got married under the Special Marriage Act, and had my parents as witnesses and my best friend to cheer us on. That was all." Pereira didn't have much time to prep for the wedding. She bought the jumpsuit online, got her shoes from high street brand Tresmode, dropped at a local salon for a swift blow dry, had a friend come over to apply a bit of make-up, and she was set. "I am actually so happy; I hate wearing dresses. This suited me well. I wanted a 'boss lady' look, and I got it." Monis, who works in the supply and logistics field wore a jacket from Bossini, and trouser-shirt from H&M. "It was laidback and simple, just like we are," says the 28-year-old of the ceremony.

In a year where most of our beliefs and desires were challenged by circumstance, the two weddings could serve as a reminder that a marriage is more about how it feels than how it looks. Parekh sums it up, when she says, "We just wanted to be together, and didn't want to wait. What also happened was that women saw my pictures and realised it's okay not to want a big wedding. So many don't like a big affair, but do it for social obligation."



Shantelle Pereira and Neil Monis Married in Mumbai Wore summery jumpsuit, jacket without tie

The wedding feast delivered to door



The wedding meal was packed in smart watergrass baskets

Last week, a tweet that showed a lavish, South Indian wedding spread being delivered to a guest's home, went viral. As Srini Sunder, founder and CEO of the tech-based logistics company Unanu, tells us, "It was the flawless logistical execution that made sure this was possible." It was a mammoth task—a full wedding meal with all courses has to be delivered to almost 250 homes, and 600 guests. "We had to keep many things in mind—who was diabetic? Who was old? Who should eat first? How can the food be kept warm?" The food was finally delivered in casseroles kept in basket bags, transported in trucks. "We had to deliver during lunch time, and account for the Chennai traffic. But everyone enjoyed the the sambhar, rice, pachidi, papad, pickle, and sweet." The wedding, which took place in a banquet hall in the presence of close friends and family, was live streamed to other guests. "Guests watched the wedding from home and then tucked into the food, much like a real wedding!" says Sunder.



Srini Sunder, founder-CEO, Unanu

