Sazal Jain - Launching his new production house

bollywood

Sazal Jain is a massive fan of the music world. He loves Haryanvi and Punjabi music. He even supports young talents who are looking for a platform in the music industry.

Sazal Jain

Many say the chair of the director is more critical than others in the music world than singers and musicians. Well, some might agree, and some might not in this case. But out of all, we feel producer can help you make your career and publish your music and promote musician and singer in a proper way.

There are many good production houses in North India, but very few promote people who are in need of a platform. Everything works on money today, and talent value is not equal to cash. And because sometimes right talent doesn't get a chance to showcase what they have.

Sazal Jain a name who doesn't need any introduction, everyone knows about his lifestyle and work. But many don't know that he is a music lover too. Sazal is a massive fan of the music world. He loves Haryanvi and Punjabi music. He even supports young talents who are looking for a platform in the music industry.

Many big names of the music world are his best friends. He often handles significant events which are star-studded in Haryana and other places of North India.

Sazal Jain feels our Indian music has the potential to overtake western music; he feels our music is more lively and energetic than the world of the west. He has even planned to open his own production house in which he will produce music albums and bring new stuff for our music industry. He feels its time to make more watchable videos by using top cars and technology.

It will be great to see how Sazal starts his production house and how he manages things under one roof. But one thing is sure you will see many top artists joining him in this cause. So all the musicians and singer who are waiting for a chance, meet Sazal Jain who will change your present with a better future.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates