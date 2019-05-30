SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019: State Bank Of India releases admit card for prelims on sbi.co.in

national

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates-Customer Support and Sales candidates can download their hall ticket from the SBI official website sbi.co.in

Representational picture

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday has released the admit card or call letter for SBI Clerk (Junior Associates-Customer Support and Sales) exam today i.e May 30, 2019. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the SBI official website sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to download their call letters till June 23, 2019. The preliminary exam will be held in June for which the Admit cards will be issued online in the first week of June.

Step to download your SBI admit card for Clerk prelims exam:

Go to SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers

Look for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates' in the latest notification section

Click on the 'Download Preliminary exam Call letter' link

You will be directed to a third party link hosted by IBPS. Enter the required details.

Submit and take a print out for further reference

The main exams will be held in August 2019. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The bank will select candidates approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies for the main exam.

