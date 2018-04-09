SBSP accuses Yogi Adityanath government of 'ignoring' the party

NDA ally SBSP, stage a fresh protest against Yogi Adityanath for allegedly 'ignoring' them



Yogi Adityanath inaugurates schemes of Kumbh 2019 in Allahabad, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The NDA ally SBSP have raised a fresh revolt against the Yogi Adityanath government for 'ignoring' the party and not following 'coalition dharma'. "I will have discussions with BJP president Amit Shah on various issues when he visits Lucknow on April 10 and then decide my party's course of action," SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar said. He also said the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) would rethink about the alliance, if Shah did not agree on the issues raised by the party.

Woman tries to kill self outside Yogi's residence

A woman and her family tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Her family alleged that she was raped by a BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and his fellow accomplices but no action was taken.

April 10

The day Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Lucknow

(With inputs from agencies)

