SC allows deportation of seven Rohingyas

The apex court said the competent court found the seven Rohingyas to be illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens

Seven Rohingyas being handed over to the Myanmar authorities at the Moreh border post in Manipur, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court allowed the deportation of seven Rohingyas, who have illegally migrated to Assam in India, to their country of origin Myanmar. The apex court said the competent court found the seven Rohingyas to be illegal immigrants and Myanmar had accepted them as its citizens.

"We are not inclined to interfere in the decision taken," the SC said. The Centre told SC the seven Rohingyas illegally migrated to India in 2012. The Centre also informed the court that Myanmar has issued a certificate of identity to the Rohingyas along with a one-month visa to facilitate their deportation.

An application was moved on Wednesday seeking to restrain the Centre from deporting to Myanmar seven Rohingyas lodged in a detention centre at Silchar in Assam. The interim plea, seeking urgent measures to stop the proposed deportation was filed in a pending PIL.

