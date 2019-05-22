SC-appointed panel prepare terms of reference for CAC

cricket

However with BCCI elections set to be held on October 22, the terms of reference will only be valid till that time

The Committee of Administrators is finally ready with the terms of reference for the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, which will be provided to them after the BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain announces the verdict in the Conflict of Interest case.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are currently awaiting Jain's verdict in the alleged Conflict of Interest case with all three having refuted the allegations.

One of the CAC members, Tendulkar had sought the terms of reference from the time the committee came into effect in 2015. The BCCI had an elected body till January, 2017, before the CoA came into existence.

Many in BCCI believe that MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta wouldn't have been able to lodge a complaint had CoA not dilli-dallied with it.

"The terms of reference is ready. Once Justice Jain gives his verdict, the three-member CAC will have it in writing. The Committee obviously will continue till BCCI AGM," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He agreed that since last four years, Tendulkar had been asking for it.

"I think when Anurag Thakur became the president, Sachin had sought clarification on his terms of reference. Now it's two years of CoA and this mess happens.

"If he feels let down, you can't blame Sachin. But let's hope that all the confusion is cleared very soon," the official said.

In case, the aggrieved trio decide to continue, they will have one more big assignment -- interview of the senior national coach after the World Cup.

