SC asks CBI to provide status of investigation against Yadavs

national

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta rejected the vehement submission of the counsel for Yadavs that the notice to the CBI on the plea be kept at abeyance in the wake of the upcoming general elections

Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed CBI to apprise it of the status of the probe in the alleged disproportionate assets case against SP leaders and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta rejected the vehement submission of the counsel for Yadavs that the notice to the CBI on the plea be kept at abeyance in the wake of the upcoming general elections.

Rejecting the plea of senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the SP patriarch and his two sons — Akhilesh and Prateek — the bench said, "Why should we not ask CBI as to what happened in terms of orders issued in 2007...We would like to know the status of the probe".

The senior lawyer opposed the plea of petitioner and Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi saying it is going to be used politically ahead of the general elections next month. Chaturvedi, in his fresh plea, has sought a direction to the CBI to place the status report on probe either before the apex court or before a magisterial court in the assets case against the three SP leaders.

2005

Year Vishwanath Chaturvedi had filed a PIL in SC in the case

2012

Year SC dismissed the review petitions of Yadav and his sons

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates