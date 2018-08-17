SC asks NRC coordinator for data on those excluded

national

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman sought the response of all the stakeholders, including All Assam Students' Union, All Assam Minority Students' Union on the Centre's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the NRC issue

Minority Youth Federation activists shout slogans during a protest after the publishing of the first draft of NRC, in Kolkata on July 31. Pic/AFP

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator to place before it the data of district-wise percentage of population excluded from the NRC draft in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman sought the response of all the stakeholders, including All Assam Students' Union, All Assam Minority Students' Union on the Centre's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the NRC issue. It directed the state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to make available the copies of draft NRC at all panchayat offices so that public can access it easily. The apex court said that the claim and objection forms on the Assam NRC issue would be made available to the general public from August 20. It also said that the receipt of claim and objection forms from the public would commence on August 30. The court posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.

On August 14, the Centre had told the apex court that distinct IDs will be created by collecting biometric details of 40 lakh people filing claims and objections with respect to the NRC.

It said that after the publication of the final list of NRC, those people whose names will figure in it will be given usual Aadhaar number as applicable to legal residents in the country. On July 31, the apex court had made it clear that there will be no coercive action by authorities against over 40 lakh people, whose names do not figure in NRC.

It had asked the Centre to formulate modalities and the SOPs, including timelines for deciding claims and objections arising out of the publication of the draft NRC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever