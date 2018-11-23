SC closes contempt case against Manoj Tiwari

national

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal in September even as it slammed him for levelling frivolous allegations against the court-mandated committee, saying it shows how "low he can stoop".

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and deprecated his action of taking law into his own hands.

The Apex Court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated". The SC had issued contempt notice against Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief and a Member of Parliament (MP) from the north-east Delhi constituency, on September 19, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee.

Tiwari had claimed before the top court that monitoring committee has exceeded its jurisdiction and conducted sealing drive in unauthorised colonies here that were protected under the law. He also argued that there was no violation of the top court order in the matter. The top court had earlier ordered restoration of its 2006 monitoring committee, set up on March 24, 2006, to identify and seal unauthorised structures in Delhi.

