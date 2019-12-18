SC confirms death penalty for convict in Nirbhaya gang rape case

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and upheld his death penalty.

Asha Devi, the victim's mother said she was happy with the decision.

The Supreme Court said the review petition is not re-hearing of appeal over and over again. "We find no grounds for review of 2017 verdict upholding death penalty of convict," the bench said.

The convict's lawyer sought three weeks time to file a mercy petition before the President.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told SC that one week time is prescribed under law for filing mercy petition before President, but SC refrained from expressing views on the time frame.

It said that whatever time is prescribed under law, the convict can avail remedy of filing mercy plea within it.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates