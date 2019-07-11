SC considers urgent hearing of plea against Article 370

national

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submission of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay that his PIL be listed for an urgent hearing

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said it would consider the plea seeking urgent hearing of a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and limits Parliament’s power to make laws for the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submission of BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay that his PIL be listed for an urgent hearing. "File a memo. We will see," the bench said.

On February 18, he had mentioned the PIL for urgent listing for hearing. Upadhyay, in his plea which was filed in September 2018, has contended that the special provision was "temporary" in nature at the time of framing of the Constitution and Article 370(3) lapsed with the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

Cong accuses BJP of false promises

The J&K unit of the Congress staged a sit-in outside the Governor’s house, accusing the BJP of making "false promises" with regard to the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates