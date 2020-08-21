SC declines plea seeking inquiry into former-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's conduct as judge

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a three-judge panel to probe into the conduct of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, as a judge.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari observed that the plea was not pressed for hearing since last year and it has now become remediless, as Justice Gogoi has already retired.

The plea was filed nearly two years ago seeking an in-house probe into the alleged commission and omission by the former Chief Justice, during his tenure as a judge in the top court. The bench noted Gogoi has demitted the office and the plea has become infructuous. Justice Mishra observed that the person has now demitted the office, and nothing remains in this writ petition.

The bench told the petitioner Arun Ramchandra Hublikar that it is not inclined to entertain the plea and queried why did not the petitioner press it for hearing earlier?

The petitioner contended before the bench that he had met the secretary general of the apex court in connection with the listing of his plea, but it was not listed.

In November, Justice Gogoi led bench decided the Ayodhya title dispute. He retired as the Chief Justice of India on November 17, 2019.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever