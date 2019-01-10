SC defers Ayodhya hearing to January 29 after a Justice UU Lalit exits the case

national

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute matter after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from the case.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising of Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud, said that there will be no hearing in the case on Thursday adding that only date and schedule will be decided.

Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case after advocate Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared for Kalyan Singh government in 1997.

