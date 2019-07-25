SC directs setting up of centrally-funded exclusive court to deal with POCSO cases

national

According to the directions by SC, exclusive courts have to be set up for child victims in every district which has over 100 cases under the POCSO Act

The Supreme Court issued directions for setting up a centrally-funded exclusive court in all districts where more than 100 cases have been set up under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench which was headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprises of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose directed the Centre to set up these courts within a span of 60 days.

According to the directions by SC, exclusive courts have to be set up for child victims in every district which has over 100 cases under the POCSO Act. The bench said that the Centre would have to appoint prosecutors who are trained, sensitised and support persons to deal with POCSO cases and also direct chief secretaries of the states and their union territories to ensure timely submission of forensic reports in such cases.

It also asked the Centre to inform them about the status of the order in 30 days. Also, so that it can make the money available for setting up of POCSO courts and appointment of prosecutors and others.

The apex court also noted that the collection of furthur nationwide data on child rape cases would delay implementation of POCSO law.

The matter has been put up for further hearing on September 26.

(with inputs from PTI)

