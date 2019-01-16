SC dismisses pleas of 5 states seeking modification of its order on selection, appointment of DGPs

national

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the pleas of five states seeking modification of its order issued last year on selection and appointment of director generals of police (DGPs).

The apex court was hearing applications of various state governments, including Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar, seeking implementation of their local laws regarding selection and appointment of DGPs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the earlier directions of the court on selection and appointment of DGPs were issued in larger public interest and to protect the police officials from political interference. The top court, on July 3 last year, had passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs.

