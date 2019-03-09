SC grants interim police protection to J&K nurse against her alleged sexual harassers

national

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, directing it to provide adequate police protection to the nurse.

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim police protection to a Kashmiri nurse at a government hospital who had filed a plea seeking protection from her alleged sexual harassers."

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, directing it to provide adequate police protection to the nurse.

"The petitioner to be provided with adequate police protection as may be considered necessary by the concerned authority upon being approached by the petitioner," the bench also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said.

The woman, in her plea, alleged that while she was working as a nurse at a government hospital in the state, she was sexually harassed by some of her superiors. She claimed that police initially refused to register an FIR as the accused persons were influential and they registered it only after she approached the judicial magistrate.

The plea alleged that after the woman file a complaint, she was transferred illegally and her salary was withheld without any reason. The petitioner sought protection claiming threat to her life.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever