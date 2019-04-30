SC issues notice to EC seeking action against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

national

Congress MP on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking action from the Election Commission on complaints against PM Modi and Shah

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) after hearing Congress MP Sushmita Dev's petition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The apex court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on May 2.

Dev contended that multiple complaints have been lodged against PM Modi and Shah over the violation of electoral laws like the Conduct of Election Rules but the ECI has not responded to any of these representations.

The Congress parliamentarian urged the court to direct or order the ECI to expeditiously act on the complaints pending before it against the Prime Minister and the BJP president.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the poll panel was free to pass orders on the complaint of Sushmita Dev, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam and President of 'All India Mahila Congress'.

The plea listed out several alleged instances of MCC violations by Modi and Shah in their meetings and referred to as the first violation the speech of Modi at a rally at Wardha, Maharashtra, on April 1 where he had allegedly raised the issue of 'bhagva aatankwad' (saffron terror).

