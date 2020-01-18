SC issues notice, to hear petition challenging NPR on January 22

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on a petition challenging the Union ministry's notification for preparation of National Population Register (NPR). A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India said that the matter would be taken along with the batch of anti-CAA petitions on January 22.

It is pointed out in the petition that Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 give power to the local registrar to mark "doubtful citizens" from the NPR.

The petition filed by Bengal-based teacher Israrul Hoque Mondal and 19 others states that the rules do not provide for any express grounds to deem a citizenship doubtful. "Thus, the doubtfulness of citizenship is left to the personal bias and discretion of the local registrar", the petition says. It is argued that citizenship can be deprived of only under Sections 9 and 10 of the Citizenship Act 1955. Power granted to an officer to mark 'doubtful citizens' is arbitrary and unreasonable. "Given the poor levels of education and high levels of migration across states, probability of not having the means to furnish particulars as required under the Citizenship Rules is very high", the petition says.

Text/Live Law.in

Punjab Assembly seeks repeal of CAA

Calling the CAA "inherently discriminatory", the Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution by voice vote seeking its immediate repeal and CM Amarinder Singh announced that his government would approach the SC against it, the second state after Kerala to do so. The ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Lok Insaaf Party supported the resolution.

Out of Tihar, Azad goes to Jama Masjid

Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad visited the historic Jama Masjid on Friday where he read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law. Swarmed by his supporters, Azad, donning his trademark blue 'safaa', spent 40 minutes at the Jama Masjid, located in the old quarters of Delhi.

