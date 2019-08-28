Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, J&K on plea for removal of restrictions imposed on journalists

national

The plea soughts directions for restoration of all modes of communication throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for media to practise its profession

Supreme Court

New Delhi: on Wednesday, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre on a plea seeking the removal of restrictions imposed on journalists that were imposed after Article 370 was scrapped. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea filed by the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.

The bench, also comprising S A Nazeer and Justices S A Bobde asked Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre to file their responses on Anuradha Bhasin's plea within seven days. In the plea, Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times has sought directions for the restoration of all modes of communication, including the Internet, mobile and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for media to practise its profession.

The Supreme Court also decided to examine the legal challenge against the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which gave special status to the state and referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench. The apex court issued notices to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre on a batch of pleas challenging the Presidential order by which Article 370 was abrogated.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was not in agreement with the Centre decision of there was no need for issuance of notice in the matter as Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General were marking their presence in the court. "We will refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench", the bench also comprising justices S A Nazeer and S A Bobde stated while not accepting the arguments that the issuance of notice will have a "cross-border repercussion". The Attorney General stated whatever is being said by this court is sent before the United Nations. As the counsel appearing for both sides were involved in arguments and counter-arguments, the bench added, "We know what to do, we have passed the order, we are not going to change".

