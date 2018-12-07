SC notice to ED on Mallya's plea against proceedings to declare him fugitive economic offender

national

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed Mallya's appeal. The industrialist has filed an appeal against the high court order

Vijay Mallya

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on industrialist Vijay Mallya's plea challenging the ongoing proceedings in a Mumbai court to declare him fugitive economic offender.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul sought the probe agency's response on the plea against the ongoing trial before a special court under the money laundering act.

The ED moved the special court seeking to declare the London based industrialist a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act 2018. The apex court issued notice on Mallya's plea but refused to stay the proceedings before the Mumbai special court.

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed Mallya's appeal. The industrialist has filed an appeal against the high court order.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever