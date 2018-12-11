SC refuses to recall its order, dismisses PIL against FM Arun Jaitley

national

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had also dismissed the petition, said it would hear petitioner lawyer M L Sharma only after he deposits Rs 50,000 as cost with the apex court registry

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the media at his office, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 10, 2 018. Minister of State at Prime MinisterÃ¢Â€Â™s Office Jitendra Singh is also seen. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to recall its order by which it had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a lawyer for filing a PIL against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, raising allegations relating to capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"We are not going to recall our any order. You deposit Rs 50,000 then only we will hear your any old or new petition," the bench which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The lawyer, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, Tuesday sought urgent hearing of his plea alleging that the RBI was in mess as its Governor Urjit Patel has also resigned. The apex court, however, did not entertain his plea.

