SC rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court and subvert the will of voters. Trump bemoaned the decision late on Friday, tweeting: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

Friday's order marked the second time this week that the court had rebuffed Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome and reject the voters' choice, as expressed in an election regarded by both Republican and Democratic officials as free and fair. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday. On Monday, the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the next president.

