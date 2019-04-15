SC seeks Rahul Gandhi's explanation on 'chowkidar chor hai'

national

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the hearing of the matter on April 23.

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/ pti

The Supreme Court on Monday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi's comment that the Supreme Court has said "chowkidar chor hai" is wrongly attributed to the court and demanded an explanation from him by April 22.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the hearing of the matter on April 23.

Seeking response from the Congress President on his controversial statement, Chief Justice Gogoi clarified that they had only dealt with the admissibility of certain documents related to the Rafale case.

The court order came on a contempt plea by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi seeking contempt action against Gandhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates