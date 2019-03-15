SC sets aside BCCI disciplinary committee order imposing life ban on Sreesanth in spot-fixing case

cricket

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

S Sreesanth

The Supreme Court Friday set aside the BCCI's disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

Huge relief for @sreesanth36, member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and 2007 World T20 victory. #SupremeCourt revokes life ban on #SSreesanth. Asks #BCCI to review quantum of punishment in three months. @BCCI via @Haritjoshi — mid-day (@mid_day) March 15, 2019

The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court's order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

Huge relief for @sreesanth36, member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and 2007 World T20 victory. Supreme Court revokes life ban on S Sreesanth. Asks BCCI to review quantum of punishment in three months. @mid_day — Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) March 15, 2019

The bench passed this order on Sreesanth's plea challenging the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which had restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates