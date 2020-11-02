SC to Arnab: Let Maharashtra House panel take call then we will see

The Supreme Court on Monday told Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that let the committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly take a call and then the court will look into the matter.

The observation by the top court was made during the hearing of a plea by Goswami challenging the show-cause notice issued by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for initiation of a breach of privilege motion against him for his reportage in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said: "Let the committee take a call and we will look into it... If there is any action on privileges and action against you, then we will consider."

Senior Advocate Milind Sathe, representing Goswami, submitted before the bench that he was given only 10 minutes' notice to appear before the State Assembly, after which a notice was issued for breach of privilege. Sathe contended before the top court that Goswami was sent the notice to appear at 3 p.m. before the Assembly within 10 minutes. "He could not appear and thereafter the privileges committee was formed. This notice was by the Speaker", added Sathe.

The Chief Justice noted that this was a show-cause notice by the Speaker and asked Goswami's counsel to put all this information in an affidavit. The bench orally observed that there has been no appearance so far in the matter.

Senior Advocate Sathe responded that the privileges committee was formed on October 22. The Chief Justice replied let the committee look into it. The bench said it will hear the matter on Friday.

In the previous hearing in the matter, the top court had observed that the plea could be entertained only if there is any action on the recommendation of the privileges committee of the House, following the show-cause notice issued to Goswami.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who had appeared for Goswami, had maintained that his client was challenging the jurisdiction of the Assembly in the matter, as the power to summon anyone for breach of privilege cannot extend beyond the Assembly. The Supreme Court on September 30, issued notice to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the plea.

