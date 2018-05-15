SC to give verdict in Navjot Singh Sidhu's road rage case on May 15

After the Punjab government sought his conviction in the road rage case, Sidhu, on April 13, said he would submit to the majesty of the law

Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's road rage case, on Tuesday. Last month Sidhu's advocate argued in the court that it was not his client's fault behind the death of the victim in a road rage case. After the Punjab government sought his conviction in the road rage case, Sidhu, on April 13, said he would submit to the majesty of the law.

The road rage incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu had allegedly punched one 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the latter's death.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, had acquitted Sidhu and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, due to lack of evidence in the case.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim's family had appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced.

However, the Punjab government appealed to the apex court to uphold three-year imprisonment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever