SC to hear from Nov 14 pleas on the abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of pleas challenging constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court ruled out the plea that there was a need for status quo as the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated into two Union Territories on October 31. "If the petitions are allowed, can't the clock be put back," said a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.

The top court also refused the plea of the petitioners that the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration should not be given more than two weeks to file their counter affidavits.

It allowed four weeks to the Centre and the J&K administration to file counter-affidavits on the petitions and also put an embargo on filing of any fresh writ petition challenging the constitutional validity on abrogation of Article 370.

31 Oct

When J&K will be bifurcated into two union territories

SC comments on curbs in Kashmir

There has to be a balance between the personal liberty of an individual and national security, the SC said Tuesday while hearing pleas that have raised issue of curbs in the Kashmir Valley after abrogation of Article 370.

