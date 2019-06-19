SC to hear on June 24 plea on encephalitis outbreak in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

national

The petitioners have also sought direction to constitute a fact-finding committee to determine the role of people who were negligent

Representational image

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea to seek direction to constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said it would take up the public interest litigation (PIL) on Monday after advocate Manohar Pratap mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition which was filed by two advocates has sought a direction to the Centre and the Bihar government to immediately arrange a 500-bed ICU (intensive care unit) with required medical professionals to deal with the emergent situation, which has occurred due to the outbreak of AES.

The petitioners have also sought direction to constitute a fact-finding committee to determine the role of people who were negligent.

The PIL submitted that the Bihar government should pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Despite encephalitis claiming lives of 112 children in Muzaffarpur, apathy seems to have plagued the administration as the state-run hospital lacks basic infrastructure facilities and hygiene.

The sight of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where over 300 children ailing with encephalitis were admitted, is dismal, to say the least.

"The condition has remained the same for a long time. There's no bed for the patients and we don't have any other place to go with our ailing children. It is not safe to stay like this in the summer along with many patients as the health of both bystander and the patient will deteriorate," an attendant accompanying a child said.



Some even alleged lack of staff and medical negligence.



"The doctor barely comes to visit us. My leg was wounded after I met with an accident and it has to be cleaned in alternate days, but it is not the condition here. They clean it only after 7-8 days," Ratan Singh, a patient, told ANI.



"Nobody pays heed to us and the doctor doesn't even come and check upon us. I was admitted here on June 5. Since then, the doctor had visited the patients twice or thrice," said another patient.

For those unversed, Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headache.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign the restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates