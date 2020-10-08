Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into manager Disha Salian's death on October 12

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday posted for October 12 the hearing on a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde adjourned the matter as the counsel of petitioner Vineet Dhanda could not be presented for the video-conferencing hearing.

The bench also suggested advocate appearing on behalf of Dhanda to tell him to consider approaching the Bombay high court with his plea.

The public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Salian along with Rajput claiming both are inter-linked.

The PIL also sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the suspicious deaths of Salian and Rajput as prima facia both the cases are inter-linked and connected.

The plea further sought directions to Mumbai Police to co-operate in the investigation which was being carried out by the Bihar Police in Rajput's death case and not to interfere in its investigation. The petitioner further stated that as per reports Salian's case file is missing or has been deleted.

"After perusal of the same if this court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may be referred to the CBI for further investigation," the plea said.

Salian had died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. A few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment.

