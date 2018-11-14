SC to hear pleas seeking Sabarimala verdict's review

national

The review petitions against the verdict were taken up 'in-chamber' by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 22 in open court the pleas seeking review of its verdict, which allowed entry of women of all age groups into Kerala's Sabarimala temple, but refused to stay the judgment.

On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. The review petitions against the verdict were taken up 'in-chamber' by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

"All the review petitions will be heard in open court on January 22, 2019 before the appropriate bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this court dated September 28, 2018," the order said.

