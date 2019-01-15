SC to hear Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to Narendra Modi in Gujrat riots after 4 weeks

national

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking an adjournment of the hearing.

"You are asking for four weeks and we are giving your four weeks. List the matter after four weeks," the bench said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court deferred till the third week of January the hearing on a plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

The court had previously said it would also look into the application by social activist Teesta Setalvad on becoming a co-petitioner in Zakia's plea ahead of hearing the main case.

During the previous hearing, senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for SIT had said that Zakia's plea was not maintainable and had also raised objections to Setalvad becoming the second petitioner in the case.

