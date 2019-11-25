SC to MMRCL: Submit report on damages to Laxmi Niwas

In the light of the damages to two buildings in Mahim caused because of the ongoing Metro work, the Parsi community voiced their concerns to the Supreme Court about the safety of the Atash Behram in the hearing held last week.

The apex court has now directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to submit a report on the damage to Laxmi Niwas — one of the two buildings that tilted and developed cracks due to work for Metro-3 line's Sitladevi underground station on November 9.

During the hearing held on November 18, Zerick Dastur, who appeared for the Parsi community, referring to the condition of Laxmi Niwas building said that 25 families had to be evacuated.

"During the hearing, I pointed out that there was a recent incident in connection with a building in Mahim which was damaged due to Metro work. Something similar should not happen in the area near Kalbadevi Metro station. They should take utmost care of the structures and all safety precautions should be put in place," Dastur said.

Keeping the community's concerns in mind, SC has directed the MMRCL to submit an audit report on the damage caused to Laxmi Niwas building which will include the cause behind the cracks.

A few months ago, Jamshed Sukhadwala — the petitioner in the case had stated that he had felt the tremors due the work on the Kalbadevi Metro station and had reported slight damage to the building he stays in. The Parsi community has insisted that the MMRCL should continuously monitor the tremors to ensure that they are within the permissible limit.

The Supreme Court also directed MMRCL to 'file details pertaining to any seismic movement or tremors as a result of construction activity' before the next hearing. Apart from Laxmi Niwas, another building called Meher Manzil also suffered damaged due to the MMRCL work. While Laxmi Niwas is being repaired by MMRCL, Meher Manzil has been placed under observation for 10 days. The next hearing is scheduled for December 13.

