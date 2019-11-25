Maharashtra government formation: Supreme Court to pronounce order tomorrow

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.

The combine was pressing that the floor test is ordered today itself which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

