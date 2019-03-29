SC upholds life imprisonment for Saravana Bhavan owner

national

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the life imprisonment of P. Rajagopal, the owner of South Indian hotel chain Saravana Bhavan, for murdering employee, Prince Shantakumar, in October 2001 to marry his wife on the advice of an astrologer.

The bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana gave Rajagopal time till July 7 to surrender. The top court's decision comes on the Madras High Court order upholding his life imprisonment. The High Court had enhanced the 10 year sentence given by a trial court.

