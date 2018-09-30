SCAD Savannah Film Festival to honour Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt

hollywood

Hugh Jackman, best known for playing superhero character Wolverine on screen, will receive Legend of Cinema Award at the annual film

Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt are among the artistes who will be honoured at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Jackman, best known for playing superhero character Wolverine on screen, will receive Legend of Cinema Award at the annual film festival, which will be held from October 27 to November 3, the Savannah College of Art and Design said in a statement.

The event is the largest university-run film festival in the US. Blunt, 35, will be honoured with Icon Award, while her 38-year-old husband, John Krasinski, will be bestowed with the Vanguard Award.

"The Deuce" star Maggie Gyllenhaal will be getting the Outstanding Achievement in Acting and Producing Award, and "Big Little Lies" actor Shailene Woodley will receive the Spotlight Award. Armie Hammer, who most recently starred in the Oscar-winning drama "Call Me By Your Name", will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award.

The stars of Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk" -- Stephan James and KiKi Layne -- are set to receive the Discovery Award.

The organisers will be announcing additional honourees and programming in the coming weeks.

