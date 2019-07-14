Search

Updated: Jul 18, 2019, 10:07 IST | IANS

Scaloni's job as coach of Argentina gets extended
Buenos Aires: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will keep his job until at least the 2022 World Cup, national team director Cesar Menotti has said.

Scaloni said last week that he had been guaranteed the role only until December after guiding the Albiceleste to third place at the Copa America in Brazil.

