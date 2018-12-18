Scared Saira Banu's tweet gets PMO's attention

bollywood

Fearing harassment, Saira Banu was keen on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the release of builder Samir Bhojwani who had been arrested for usurping their Pali Hill bungalow.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has taken note of the issue raised by Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu with regard to their ongoing property issue, an official from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office said on Monday. "Prime Minister's Office has taken note of veteran actor Dilip Kumar's tweet alleging threat from one builder (Samir Bhojwani)," the official told ANI.

Furthermore, the official said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured assistance in the matter.

On Sunday, Saira Banu had tweeted to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to meet her during his visit to Mumbai. "Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani realeased from Jail. No Action Taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_Fadnavis Padma Vibhushit betrayed, Threatened by money n muscle power. Request meeting wth u in #mumbai," Banu tweeted from the verified handle of Dilip Kumar.

Earlier, the 74-year-old lodged a police complaint alleging Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Kumar over the property issue.

In an FIR lodged on January 4, Banu alleged that Bhojwani, on the basis of forged documents, illegally staked ownership of a land in Pali Hill, Bandra, the rights of which were acquired by Dilip Kumar on September 25, 1953.

