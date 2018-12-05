Scarface casting director Alixe Gordin dead

hollywood

Award-winning Alixe Gordin served as casting director for Brian De Palma's classic Scarface which earned Al Pacino and Steven Bauer a Golden Globe nomination in 1984

Award-winning casting director Alixe Gordin is dead. She was 96. Gordin died at her home in Massachusetts on November 28. Additional details about her death were not revealed, reports deadline.com. Born Alixe Glas on April 10, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio, she took her stage name Gordin when she started performing as a musician and an actor. She got into casting in the 1960s with Studio One and The Defenders.

Gordin is known for her casting work on some of the most iconic films in history. She served as casting director for Brian De Palma's classic "Scarface" which earned Al Pacino and Steven Bauer a Golden Globe nomination in 1984. She worked on Alan J. Pakula's "Klute" which won Jane Fonda an Academy Award in 1971. On the TV side, Gordin won a Primetime Emmy for the mini-series "Separate But Equal". It also won Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and mini-series.

