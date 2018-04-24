Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost make loved-up red carpet debut

Before the big event, the actress, 33, also made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host Ellen DeGeneres jokingly set out to tear the couple apart by sharing shocking throwback photo of Jost with a full-grown beard



Scarlett Johansson

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost smiled and held hands as they walked their first red carpet together for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War here. While the two have kept their romance under wraps since they first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, they couldn't help but look happy in each others' presence as they smiled at each other and held hands, reported people.com.

Before the big event, the actress, 33, also made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host Ellen DeGeneres jokingly set out to tear the couple apart by sharing shocking throwback photo of Jost with a full-grown beard.

"He's adorable, he's funny. I'm happy for you," DeGeneres said during the episode airing on Tuesday.

"I thought this was a disguise but that's really what he looked like. Had you seen that?" she added.

Johansson, 33, looked wide-eyed at the photo before saying: "I mean I can't unsee it now. Oh my God, it is. Wow." "Have I just broke y'all up? Did I do something wrong?" DeGeneres asked. Johansson continued to look shocked, saying, "I can't say that that's an image that I'll ever forget."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever